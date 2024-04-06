Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.60

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 220508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

