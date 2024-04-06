Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

