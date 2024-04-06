Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.63% of Avery Dennison worth $103,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.11. 360,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

