Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

