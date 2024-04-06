Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head-To-Head Review

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $763.76 million 2.97 $37.29 million $0.25 62.44 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.10 -$17.78 million ($5.73) -0.01

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

First Advantage has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Advantage and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 4.88% 13.84% 7.96% Auto Parts 4Less Group -2,810.16% N/A -3,834.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Advantage and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 1 3 0 2.75 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

First Advantage beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

