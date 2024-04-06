Auour Investments LLC Sells 692 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,898,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

