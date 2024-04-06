Auour Investments LLC Sells 6,187 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 203,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

