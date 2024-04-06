Auour Investments LLC Has $358,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

