Auour Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

