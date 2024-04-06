Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

