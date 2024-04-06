Augustine Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

