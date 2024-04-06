Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for about 2.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Insider Activity

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

