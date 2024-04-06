Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.