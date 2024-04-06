AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 37,676,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

