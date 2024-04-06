Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

TSE AI opened at C$11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$12.42. The company has a current ratio of 41.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.79.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1499503 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian cut Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

