AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.