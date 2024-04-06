Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $261.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 523953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.24).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £308.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jerome Booth bought 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £4,399.67 ($5,523.06). 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ashoka India Equity Investment
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashoka India Equity Investment
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.