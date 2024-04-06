ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

ASGN Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

