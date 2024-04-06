Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 14,222 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $49,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

