Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 396,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0 %

QSR opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

