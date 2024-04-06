Arvest Trust Co. N A Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF makes up about 1.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,583,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

