Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

ARTL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

