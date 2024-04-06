Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 124.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 81.85. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.