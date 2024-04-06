Arlington Trust Co LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $26.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $979.55. 855,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $948.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.