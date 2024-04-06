Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 717,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,980. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

