Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,994,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $174,531,000 after acquiring an additional 251,019 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Comcast by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 21,941,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.