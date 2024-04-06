Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 2,280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,357.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $476.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

