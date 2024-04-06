Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $115.61.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

