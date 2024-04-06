Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318,077 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

MA stock opened at $477.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.97 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.88 and its 200 day moving average is $429.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

