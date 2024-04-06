Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.76% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

