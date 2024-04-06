Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,367 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.