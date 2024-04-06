Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,115 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $295.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $295.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

