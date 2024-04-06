Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,956 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

