Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

