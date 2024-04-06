Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.58% of CION Investment worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,760. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $597.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

