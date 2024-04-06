Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $300.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $301.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

