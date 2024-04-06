Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $6.05 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

