Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $334.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

