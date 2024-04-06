Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.67 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

