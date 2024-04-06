Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.96 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.84. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.