Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.54% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.