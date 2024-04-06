Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

