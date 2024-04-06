Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,627 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.19 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

