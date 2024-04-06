Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Cut by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.