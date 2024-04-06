Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $592,520.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average is $237.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

