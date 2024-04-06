Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $592,520.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average is $237.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
