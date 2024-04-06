Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

