AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises approximately 10.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AppLovin worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock worth $666,315 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

