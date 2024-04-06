Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,710,000 after buying an additional 511,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

