Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.5 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.730–0.660 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPN

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.