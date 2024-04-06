ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $1.70 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $33.54 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

